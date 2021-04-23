Left Menu

A Teacher Season 2 might never actually happen, says Kate Mara

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:52 IST
Kate Mara is impressed with the storyline of ‘A Teacher’ and she thinks more stories like this should be told. Image Credit: Instagram / A Teacher FX on Hulu

Last year, FX released many series that are available on its sister streaming service Hulu. FX's last year releases include 'A Teacher' created by Hannah Fidell. The series 'A Teacher' is based on the creator's 2013 film of the same name starring Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain. The series 'A Teacher' was dropped on November 10, 2020.

While some viewers think Claire and Eric's story has reached its natural conclusion, some fans are still wondering if there will be A Teacher Season 2. To their disappointment, Kate Mara who played the character of the high school English teacher Claire Wilson in Season 1 recently told The Wrap that there won't be a A Teacher Season 2.

"I have heard a lot of people who love the show ask that question, 'When is [A Teacher]Season 2?' It makes me laugh just because, no, to be honest, there hasn't been and there was never really any discussion about more seasons," said Kate Mara.

She also said, "I wish we were doing three more seasons of it, but I don't know how we would continue unless there was no time passing at all, because we're both playing sort of older than we are [at the end]."

A Teacher is all about the 37-year-old Claire Wilson, a married English teacher at Westerbrook high school in Austin, Texas. She grooms and manipulates one of her high school students, a 17-year-old Eric Walker (played as Nick Robinson), and engages in an illicit sexual relationship with him. The miniseries explores the complexities of the relationship and the consequences for both of them and those around them.

While the show has concluded, Kate Mara wished there were A Teacher Season 2 and more seasons.

However, Kate Mara is impressed with the storyline of 'A Teacher' and she thinks more stories like this should be told.

"Hopefully it opens the door to breaking stereotypes and opens the door to telling more stories from different points of view. This one, specifically coming from the male victim's point of view, is very, very rare and important because then it makes it less, hopefully, less taboo for men who have had experiences where they are the so-called 'survivor victim,' that it's less rare to talk about," she opined.

Kate Mara also added, "I think breaking stereotypes is so important and it's one of the great things about the business that we're in that we're able to tell stories from different points of view and hopefully open the door to people looking at things differently and having more empathy and compassion for different ways of life. That is the hope."

As of now, there is no announcement about the series' renewal for A Teacher Season 2. However, some experts predict A Teacher will be renewed for Season 2 as the last episode of season 1 ended on several cliffhangers. We will keep updating as soon as we get any new information. Stay tuned!

