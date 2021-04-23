Left Menu

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will it ever happen?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:29 IST
The future of The CW’s The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not assured and there is no official confirmation for its renewal. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Everyone's favorite show The Vampire Diaries' most anticipated Season 9 was earlier rumored to be released in March 2021. Julie Plec, The Vampire Dairies' developer earlier revealed that they were delighted with the ending of the series. However, Plec and other creators were not eager to discuss it in the meeting. However, viewers are still wondering if there would be Vampire Diaries Season 9.

The future of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not assured and there is no official confirmation for its renewal. Ian Somerhalder has said that he is not interested in returning to play the character of Damon Salvatore if The Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9.

Addressing the fans about the rumor encircling in the web world, he said on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, "I have not heard anything about a season nine. ... what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like gray hair, and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby.'"

The Vampire Diaries already had a satisfying run for eight seasons, thus the chance of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is almost negligible. "Listen, it ran it, it ran a great course. And now it's still living. That's what's so amazing. It's still living," Ian Somerhalder added.

The Vampire Diaries' story follows the life of a girl Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) who lost her parents in a car accident and later falls in love with a vampire named Stefan Salvatore (played by Paul Wesley). The relationship between Stefan and Nina becomes complicated when Stefan's mysterious older brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) returns with a plan to bring back their past love Katherine Pierce, a vampire who looks exactly like Elena.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 concluded with the death of Stefan. Damon reunites with the love of his life. In the last moments of the episode, Elena writes in her journal "I Was Feeling Epic," and she went to medical school. After returning and Elena and Damon lived a long and happy life together.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in the future. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

