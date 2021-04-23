Left Menu

Nick Carter shares health update on newborn baby

American musician, singer Nick Carter revealed things are 'looking better' with his newborn baby, but he and his wife and actor Lauren Kitt remain in the hospital with their third child.

ANI | California | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:25 IST
Nick Carter shares health update on newborn baby
Lauren Kitt and Nick Carter (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American musician, singer Nick Carter revealed things are 'looking better' with his newborn baby, but he and his wife and actor Lauren Kitt remain in the hospital with their third child. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old singer tweeted on late Thursday, "Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you [prayer emoji]."

The 'Backstreet Boys' member announced this week that Kitt had given birth but there had been "minor complications." Carter revealed after sharing the birth news, "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

Carter and Kitt, who have yet to specify what happened during her labour, haven't revealed the sex of baby No. 3. Per Page Six, their newborn joins 5-year-old brother Odin Reign, 5, and 1-year-old sister Saoirse Reign.

The 41-year-old singer Nick and Lauren announced that they were expecting their third child in January after suffering "multiple miscarriages" over the years. Page Six reported that the couple shared that they believed they had never been able to conceive naturally, and Lauren didn't even figure out she was pregnant until she was five-and-a-half months along.

"I thought I had a tumour because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children," Lauren told People magazine while announcing her pregnancy. "Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about." The couple married in April 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Consider forming infra fund to finance road projects: Gadkari to highway cos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday suggested to major highway builders and private companies to look into the option of floating an infrastructure finance fund or non-banking financial company to fund road projects. Replying to a query ...

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper K L Rahuls solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings tame Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Friday.The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi 221 in 4 and ...

Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021