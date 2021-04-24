Left Menu

Novelist Michael Chabon apologises for staying silent on Scott Rudin's abusive behaviour

I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part in enabling Scott Rudins abuse, simply by standing by, saying nothing, looking the other way, the novelist wrote on Medium.Rudin, 62, had bought the rights to Chabons scirpt The Gentleman Host and worked on the adaptation of his novel Wonder Boys.

24-04-2021
Novelist Michael Chabon apologises for staying silent on Scott Rudin's abusive behaviour

Pulitzer prize winning novelist Michael Chabon has issued a lengthy apology for staying silent about Scott Rudin's abusive behaviour despite witnessing the Hollywood producer mistreat his staff.

Chabon said he felt ''ashamed'' for thinking that was how Hollywood worked.

''I'm ashamed. I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part in enabling Scott Rudin’s abuse, simply by standing by, saying nothing, looking the other way,'' the novelist wrote on Medium.

Rudin, 62, had bought the rights to Chabon's scirpt ''The Gentleman Host'' and worked on the adaptation of his novel ''Wonder Boys''. The producer and the novelist also collaborated on ''The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay'' but it could not be realised.

The Hollywood producer's behaviour, which has been an open-secret in Hollywood for years, became a talking point when the Hollywood Reporter published a cover story where former staff spoke up about how he abused his staff, hurled things them in the fit of anger, resulting in them being hospitalised.

Vulture followed up the story by speaking to 33 former assistants and interns who worked at Scott Rudin Productions.

Chabon said he was particularly affected to learn about the suicide of Kevin Graham-Caso, a former Rudin assistant who worked with the producer in 2008-2009.

''I remember Kevin Graham-Caso— he was a sweetheart— and it was a gut-punch to learn, from his brother David's recent video, about his suicide, following years of struggle with PTSD. I regret most of all that Kevin Graham-Caso is not here for me to tell him personally how sorry I am.” Chabon, 57, said he knew that Rudin was a bully from their first meeting but he accepted the producer's behaviour as a normal part of life in Hollywood when he should have known better. “So I didn’t just know; I took it for granted, from the first. Scott was the way he was, Hollywood was the way it was, and to be a professional, to be a grown up in Hollywood, you could not take Scott’s behavior too seriously, even when it was unprofessional and juvenile. But that was just bull****.” The author said he did not break his working relationship with the producer even when he abused him in 2010 in a dispute over the terms of a deal.

''It wasn’t until some five years later, when he began— behind our backs— to demean and s***-talk my wife, that I finally drew a line, and resolved not to work with him again,'' he wrote.

The writer apologised for his participation in perpetuating the culture by being a silent witness to Rudin's behaviour.

''Like so many but, thank God, not all of us, I left that feat of public bravery for other— less privileged— people to enact. I'm grateful to them, and I hope, but have no right to expect, that they'll forgive me for my passivity and participation in the interlocking systems of dysfunction, bias and abuse that make, enable, reward and, worst of all, glorify the behavior for which, thanks to their courage, Scott Rudin is now being called to account,'' Chabon wrote.

