Left Menu

Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares behind-the-scenes images from film set

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:19 IST
Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares behind-the-scenes images from film set
Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release on December 16, 2022. Image Credit: Twitter / Avatar

Nearly 12 years after the astounding success of the first Avatar movie, the director James Cameron is finally inching closer to complete the production of Avatar 2. Avatar 2 is scheduled to release in December 2022.

Meanwhile, the film's co-producer Jon Landau has shared some behind-the-scenes images of the Avatar 2 film set via Instagram. The caption reads, "On the Avatar sequels, we use performance capture for things that are both big and small!"

One of the Avatar 2 pictures shows the return of the original Avatar's direhorses or Pa'li, while another image shows a cute little baby who is likely to transform into one of the Na'vi.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN70sDzpui5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau)

The kid's dress is labeled as Lo'ak, who is one of the children of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Viewers would see her in James Cameron's Avatar 2.

As mentioned earlier, Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release on December 16, 2022. The three following sequels of Avatar will release respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

Also Read: The Expendables 4's scripting underway, filming to begin in fall 2021–2022, says Randy Couture

In January, Jon Landau posted the picture of 'Behind Pandora stories' with the caption "Tomorrow, as part of our Behind Pandora stories, we will be featuring concept artist Jonathan Bach," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram. "In advance of that, I thought I would share a concept illustration he created of the Metkayina village. This is just one of the many incredible images that he and the rest of our art department have created for the Avatar sequels. Thank you to everyone on the production design team!"

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKCHI3aIpgv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau)

Avatar 2 is set 13 years after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and staying together. While they were living happily, suddenly the old threats would return and finish everything that they had started. They would be forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora.

Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald are all reprising their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role in Avatar 2.

New cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones joined the team of Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: A Teacher Season 2 might never actually happen, says Kate Mara

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarats Gandhinagar Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such...

BSF foils drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border

BSF troops in Arnia sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border by firing upon two dronesUAVs that they observed entering from Pakistan side and compelled them to retrea...

Ravi's ability to infuse confidence in youngsters is unbelievable: Sunil Gavaskar

Effusive in his praise for national cricket coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday called him an incredible mentor with an unbelievable ability to motivate youngsters even in their lowest phases.Gavaskars view w...

Technical assistant held for taking bribe

A technical assistant was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthans Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.The accused, Devendra Malviya posted at Siwana panchayat samiti of the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021