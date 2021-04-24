Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares behind-the-scenes images from film set

Nearly 12 years after the astounding success of the first Avatar movie, the director James Cameron is finally inching closer to complete the production of Avatar 2. Avatar 2 is scheduled to release in December 2022.

Meanwhile, the film's co-producer Jon Landau has shared some behind-the-scenes images of the Avatar 2 film set via Instagram. The caption reads, "On the Avatar sequels, we use performance capture for things that are both big and small!"

One of the Avatar 2 pictures shows the return of the original Avatar's direhorses or Pa'li, while another image shows a cute little baby who is likely to transform into one of the Na'vi.

The kid's dress is labeled as Lo'ak, who is one of the children of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Viewers would see her in James Cameron's Avatar 2.

As mentioned earlier, Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release on December 16, 2022. The three following sequels of Avatar will release respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

In January, Jon Landau posted the picture of 'Behind Pandora stories' with the caption "Tomorrow, as part of our Behind Pandora stories, we will be featuring concept artist Jonathan Bach," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram. "In advance of that, I thought I would share a concept illustration he created of the Metkayina village. This is just one of the many incredible images that he and the rest of our art department have created for the Avatar sequels. Thank you to everyone on the production design team!"

Avatar 2 is set 13 years after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and staying together. While they were living happily, suddenly the old threats would return and finish everything that they had started. They would be forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora.

Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald are all reprising their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role in Avatar 2.

New cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones joined the team of Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

