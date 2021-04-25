Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oscar line-up is packed with firsts

It's a year of multiple firsts at this year's Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of major milestones this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Rapper DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Brooklyn's Barclays Center

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a live-streamed event from Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday. Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier, which many media outlets initially attributed to a drug overdose.

From McNuggets to Vuitton, K-pop's BTS notch up marketing deals

Mixing high- and low-cost styles is a well-worn fashion trick, and Korean pop sensations BTS are taking the approach to a whole new level in marketing deals announced this week. After first agreeing with McDonald's to promote a new meal selling for just over $6, the six-strong boyband have also been named brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, the purveyor of handbags that sell for well above $1,000.

Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday. The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.

Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist, on Friday, added her celebrity status to a growing band of Republicans seeking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose business-disrupting pandemic response has fueled a recall drive. Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small businesses and deprived children of in-class schooling.

International Oscar field highlights humanity's darker side

Dramatic portrayals of people's cruelty toward others are a theme in this year's best international feature film Oscar race, with stories of genocide, corruption and bullying among entries from five countries that include two first-time nominees. Denmark's comedy-drama "Another Round" is the outlier, with its tale of teachers who agree to drink a certain amount of alcohol every day in the hope it will get them out of a middle-aged rut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

