Left Menu

'Chef Vs. Fridge' not fake show with melodrama: Chef Vicky Ratnani

In the case of Chef Vs. Fridge, Ratnani said, the recipes on the show were genuinely good and accessible, offering its viewers a chance to learn a lot. According to the makers, Chef Vs. Fridge will feature a mystery fridge that presents surprise ingredients to the two contesting chefs who will be tasked with the challenge to cook up a storm.Ratnani said the shows idea was to showcase a new talent pool in the country and highlight ones creativity despite a crunch of resources.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:59 IST
'Chef Vs. Fridge' not fake show with melodrama: Chef Vicky Ratnani

Chef Vicky Ratnani says his latest competitive cooking show, ''Chef Vs. Fridge'' steers clear of any TV stereotypes and aims to shine the spotlight on the country's emerging talents. Judged by Ratnani and hosted by actor comedian Gaurav Gera, the Zee Cafe show pits contestants against each other to amp up their creativity with limited available resources.

Ratnani said the show doesn't fall into the trap of playing to the gallery with heightened emotions to get viewership despite having contestants from varied background.

''The show is all about food, creativity and fun. It's not stereotyped, it is not melodramatic. The show is about facts, creativity and love for food. There are no tears. It is a real show, where nothing is hammed or faked out,'' the 52-year-old told PTI. According to the chef, a good cooking show is the one where viewers are not just entertained but have something to take away from. In the case of ''Chef Vs. Fridge'', Ratnani said, the recipes on the show were ''genuinely good'' and accessible, offering its viewers a chance to ''learn a lot.'' According to the makers, ''Chef Vs. Fridge'' will feature a ''mystery fridge'' that presents surprise ingredients to the two contesting chefs who will be tasked with the challenge to cook up a storm.

Ratnani said the show's idea was to showcase a ''new talent pool in the country'' and highlight one's creativity despite a crunch of resources. ''It implies less wastage, boosts creativity, (teaches) learning to live with whatever resources are available. On the show, we have chefs from smaller resturants, some self-taught chefs, some of them even writers. The contestants are truly fascinating.'' The coronavirus induced nation-wide lockdown last year saw many people turn to cooking, either for luxury or for survival. Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of people trying new recipes and first-bakers showing off their latest preparations. Ratnani said 2020 was a landmark year, where people looked for comfort in cooking and it taught them a lot more than a new recipe. ''The idea (last year) was to create good vibes and morale so that even those who aren't good cooks, are learning to cook. People learnt how to live with limited resources, respect their environment. There was hardly any wastage at people's homes because they were smart to know what, when and how much to buy.'' The show is set to air from Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

3 held in Delhi for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose

Three people in the Kotwali area of the national capital were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash. As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in ...

COVID-19: SCBA urges CJI to advance summer vacations, wants holidays from April 26

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Sunday requested Chief Justice N V Ramana to advance the summer vacations in the wake of the rampaging second wave of coronavirus pandemic.In a letter to the newly appointed CJI, SCBA president and senio...

Hospitals shouldn't unnecessarily raise oxygen-shortage alarms: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged hospitals in Delhi not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify claims before reporting.Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals...

Omar Abdullah takes to Twitter to amplify SOS messages from COVID patients

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who is popular on Twitter with 3.2 million followers, on Sunday started amplifying distress and SOS messages from COVID patients and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021