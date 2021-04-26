Left Menu

Alone Season 8: Updates on new location & Season 9

Updated: 26-04-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:39 IST
Alone Season 8: Updates on new location & Season 9
According to report, the casting process for Alone Season 8 is complete by now and the filming is going on since 2020. Image Credit: Alone / History

Alone Season 8 is one of the highly demanding reality shows of History and the reality series lovers are passionately waiting for it since Season 7 premiered on June 11, 2020.

While Alone Season 8 is yet to get an official announcement, some anonymous sources claimed that the producers of the show are still receiving applications for the eighth season. But this seems to be untrue. However, it is further reported that the casting process for Alone Season 8 is complete by now and the filming is going on since 2020. Rumors also have is that the show is currently taking applications for Season 9.

Alone is a show that leaves its contestants isolated with limited resources of survival types of equipment. The contestants are issued a kit of standard equipment, clothing, and first aid/emergency supplies. They can choose any ten items of survival gear from a pre-approved list of 40 items. The participants are also provided a set of cameras to capture their daily life experiences and emotions during the shows.

Shiloh native Roland Welker, 48, was the winner of History Channel's Alone Season 7. He won the prize money of $1 million. Season 7 was filmed on the shore of the east arm of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories of Canada. However, According to Los Angeles Times, Alone Season 8 will take place in the similar location. If the show returns with Season 8, we can see the participants in different locations. The prize amount might increase.

However, the creators are silent on Alone Season 8. It seems like other reality series that the show might be halted due to the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, if you get interested to know more about how to participate in Alone, you can email the History channel at alonecasting@itv.com with your name, age, contact information, location, and a brief description of your survival expertise.

You will be emailing Leftfield Entertainment, the producer of Alone. Leftfield Entertainment may use your information to contact you about the show or other opportunities that it believes may interest you.

There is no official release date for Alone Season 8 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel reality shows.

