Russian Doll Season 2 updates: Release date, cast and what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:28 IST
Russian Doll Season 2 would also show Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), the man who is stuck in a time loop. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Russian Doll Season 2, one of the best Netflix Original's 2019 dramas has resumed its filming after a one-year delay in March 2021. The production was originally set to start on March 30, 2020. The series creator Leslye Headland pitched Russian Doll for the three-season story. Leslye Headland earlier stated that they would move with the next season if Russian Doll Season 2 gets positive reviews and a huge success.

Viewers will see some imminent new faces in Russian Doll Season 2. In March 2021, the Emmy-winning actress Annie Murphy, better known for 'Schitt's Creek' has officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined this month and his role is also undisclosed.

Recently, Annie Murphy was spotted busy filming in the street of New York. The plot of Russian Doll Season 2 is kept under wrap but it seems the story of the series will follow the endings of Season 1.

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler created the comedy-drama Russian Doll revolves around Nadia Vulvokov, played by Natasha Lyonne herself, a game developer who dies repeatedly and survives on the same night in an ongoing time-loop.

Then she always tries to find out what is happening to her. Nadia meets a man who has the same experience and survives in the same way after he dies. Russian Doll Season 2 would also show Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), the man who is stuck in a time loop.

The creator Natasha Lyonne spoke to ET online regarding the plot of Russian Doll Season 2. She said, "What can I tell you? It's… you want to jump off a cliff creatively… I think I'm going to give you a series of murky answers but suffice to say, I'm very moved that people are interested in the deep end and that was the revelation of Russian Doll connecting, so I guess my intention in our plans are to continue to dig deep in a way that is aesthetically enjoyable and feels funny on your insides."

Due to the heavy COVID -19 impacts on New York, the production postponed its outdoor and indoor shootings last year, as we reported the filming is going on. Therefore, if everything goes according to the plan, viewers can see Russian Doll Season 2 in 2022.

Currently, Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

