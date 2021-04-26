Left Menu

Chloe Zhao makes Oscars history as first Asian woman best director

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale "Nomadland," on Sunday became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Academy Awards. It was the first Oscar for Zhao, 39, who featured real-life nomads alongside actress Frances McDormand to show the lives of older Americans who travel from job to job to try and scrape together a living.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:31 IST
Chloe Zhao makes Oscars history as first Asian woman best director

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale "Nomadland," on Sunday became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Academy Awards.

It was the first Oscar for Zhao, 39, who featured real-life nomads alongside actress Frances McDormand to show the lives of older Americans who travel from job to job to try and scrape together a living. Zhao was born in China and lived in Beijing until age 14, when she went to boarding school in England and later finished high school in Los Angeles.

After attending film school in New York, Zhao won acclaim for independent movies "Songs My Brothers Taught Me," about the bond between a Native American brother and sister, and "The Rider," the story of a young cowboy recovering from a serious head injury. Just two women have won best director in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards. Kathryn Bigelow took the prize in 2010 for war thriller "The Hurt Locker."

Zhao competed this year against "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell, marking the first time two women were nominated in the category at the same time. She went into the Oscars ceremony as the front-runner after picking up trophies from the Directors Guild of America, the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and multiple film critics groups.

Other contenders, in addition to Fennell, were David Fincher for "Mank," Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round." Zhao's upcoming films include Marvel Studios big-budget action flick "Eternals," scheduled for release in November, and a sci-fi Western version of "Dracula."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID victim's body taken to cremation ground in auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana

The body of a COVID-19 victim was allegedly taken on an auto-rickshaw to the cremation ground for the last rites in Punjabs Ludhiana. After a video went viral on social media showing the body of a COVID-19 victim being taken to the crematio...

Athletics-Amputee Leeper's application to compete with running blades rejected

World Athletics have rejected an application from American double amputee Blake Leeper to run on particular running specific prostheses RSPs, preventing him from competing in the Olympics or World Athletics events. The governing body said t...

Researchers discover nanobodies inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a groundbreaking discovery, Australian researchers have identified neutralising nanobodies that block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells in preclinical models. Published in PNAS, the research is part of a consortium-led effort, bri...

COVID-19: Virtual hearing in courts extended till May 15 in J&K, Ladakh

The virtual hearing in courts across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been extended till May 15, an order issued by Chief Justice of JK High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal said on Monday.However, the order said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021