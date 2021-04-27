John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Makers of John Abraham-starrer ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' on Tuesday announced that the release of the film has been pushed ahead due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the action-drama was scheduled to release theatrically on May 13. It was set to clash at the box office with Salman Khan's ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai''.

In the light of the rapid spread of the virus in Maharashtra, the state government early this month had said cinema halls will remain shut. In a statement, the makers of ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' said the film has been postponed to a later date.

''In this unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will now release on a later date,'' the team said.

The makers advised everybody to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

''Till then, let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm's way. Jai Hind,'' they said.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

