Left Menu

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

In a statement, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 said the film has been postponed to a later date.In this unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Jai Hind, they said.Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:44 IST
John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Rahul_Yadav_007)

Makers of John Abraham-starrer ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' on Tuesday announced that the release of the film has been pushed ahead due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the action-drama was scheduled to release theatrically on May 13. It was set to clash at the box office with Salman Khan's ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai''.

In the light of the rapid spread of the virus in Maharashtra, the state government early this month had said cinema halls will remain shut. In a statement, the makers of ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' said the film has been postponed to a later date.

''In this unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will now release on a later date,'' the team said.

The makers advised everybody to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

''Till then, let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm's way. Jai Hind,'' they said.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat extends night curfew to nine more cities

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in nine more cities from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to...

EU Parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to lift the immunity of a Greek far-right member of the EU parliament who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being a leading member of a criminal organisation.The European Parlia...

Hong Kong shares edge lower, Fed comments awaited

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended barely lower on Tuesday as regional investors trod cautiously ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 11.29 points or 0.04 at 28,941.54....

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021