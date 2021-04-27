Left Menu

The Kissing Booth 3 not releasing in May but could finally come to Netflix in July

Updated: 27-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:38 IST
The Kissing Booth 3 not releasing in May but could finally come to Netflix in July
The film was shot back-to-back with The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa in 2019.

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it was scheduled to release in summer 2021. Recently, it is confirmed that the Vince Marcello-directed teen romantic comedy film will not releasing in May this year.

Fans would be disappointed to know that The Kissing Booth 3 is not in Netflix's complete list of movies and series to be released in May 2021. But earlier, Netflix announced that fans won't have to wait much longer to see The Kissing Booth 3.

The filming for The Kissing Booth 3 is complete. The film was shot back-to-back with The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa in 2019. The actress, Joey King expressed her excitement for The Kissing Booth 3 in the E! People's Choice Awards in 2020. She confirmed in the award ceremony that the third movie would be coming on Netflix sometime in this summer.

The Kissing Booth 2 was released on Netflix last year in July. Likewise, we can expect The Kissing Booth 3 any day in July, 2021. In fact, Netflix may release The Kissing Booth 3 on Friday, July 2 in order to capitalize on the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend starting July 4. It is also a possibility that Netflix will release the third film later in the month of July as they did earlier in case of The Kissing Booth 2, reports Netflix Life.

However, it seems fans have to wait a few months more to see what Elle does. Netflix had already released a movie trailer for the viewers. Last year, Netflix released an exclusive sneak peek of The Kissing Booth 3, which shows Elle spending time in a pool with Noah, Lee, and Rachel.

The second movie showed choosing a college is difficult for Elle. Elle applies to Harvard University as Noah suggests, whereas her best friend Lee joins the University of California, Berkeley. Later she applies to the University of California without telling Lee. Though The Kissing Booth 2 cleared that Elle is waitlisted in both the schools, The Kissing Booth 3 is yet to reveal whom she will follow between her best friend Lee and her boyfriend Noah.

Currently, there is no official release date for The Kissing Booth 3. Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix films.

