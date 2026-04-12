Hungary's Political Crossroads: The End of an Era?

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday in a significant election that could end Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year reign over the nation. The vote is scrutinized globally, as Orban's close ties with Russia and past support from Donald Trump have rattled right-wing circles across the West.

Orban, who champions an "illiberal democracy," faces increasing dissatisfaction amid economic hardship and accusations of corruption. Latest polls indicate that Peter Magyar's Tisza party, a center-right challenger, is leading with 38-41%, potentially unseating Orban's Fidesz party.

The outcome of the election carries heavy implications for Hungary and Europe, particularly regarding Russia and Ukraine. While Orban warns that a Tisza victory would lead Hungary into Russia's war with Ukraine, analysts note that results remain unpredictable with a considerable number of undecided voters.