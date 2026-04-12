Masters Drama: Young Guns Challenge McIlroy's Lead

Rory McIlroy faced fierce competition at the Masters as his six-shot lead evaporated during a tense third round. Cameron Young surged forward, matching McIlroy at 11-under par after a remarkable showing at Augusta National.

McIlroy struggled through Amen Corner, dropping shots and missing key scoring opportunities, while Young's impressive 27-foot birdie at the 16th briefly gave him the outright lead. McIlroy managed a recovery with birdies at the 14th and 15th but faltered again, allowing Young to remain in the hunt.

Young, with a 65-round, is poised for contention, sharing the spotlight with Sam Burns and a revived Scottie Scheffler. The final round promises intense competition as McIlroy aims to achieve back-to-back Masters victories, a feat last accomplished by Tiger Woods in 2002.