Dead to Me Season 3 might not release in 2021, filming hasn’t resumed yet

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:18 IST
The filming for Dead to Me Season 3 might start in May 2021. Image Credit: Instagram / Dead to Me

The dark comedy-drama Dead to Me had been already renewed for Season 3 in July last year. We informed earlier that Dead to Me Season 3 is expected to stream on Netflix soon. But now it looks like the series is not coming to Netflix anytime soon.

Fans would be disappointed to know that Dead to Me Season 3 production has not started its filming yet, reported Netflix Life. Like most entertainment industry projects, Dead to Me Season 3 has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming was supposed to resume a month back but was pushed back after the COVID situation worsened. The shooting for the third season of the dark-comedy series was halted several times earlier due to the pandemic.

It is reported that the filming for Dead to Me Season 3 might start in May 2021. Even if that happens, it might not be possible to release the series on Netflix at the end of 2021 as was scheduled earlier. Moreover, Dead to Me Season 3 is not on Netflix's complete list of movies and series to be released in late 2021.

Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it would clear all the loose ends left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother. Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's (played by Christina Applegate) new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

Currently, there is no confirmation about the Dead to Me Season 3 release date. Stay connected with us for more information on Netflix shows.

