Gal Gadot to produce and star in adaptation of Catriona Silvey's novel 'Meet Me in Another Life'

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to produce and star in a feature film adaptation of Catriona Silveys debut novel Meet Me in Another Life, which debuted recently.The story reportedly revolves around a man and a woman who continue to meet in multiple different versions of reality.As per Collider, the sci-fi romance revolves around Thora and Santi, two strangers who meet by chance in a foreign city.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:02 IST
Gal Gadot to produce and star in adaptation of Catriona Silvey's novel 'Meet Me in Another Life'

''Wonder Woman'' star Gal Gadot is set to produce and star in a feature film adaptation of Catriona Silvey's debut novel ''Meet Me in Another Life'', which debuted recently.

The story reportedly revolves around a man and a woman who continue to meet in multiple different versions of reality.

As per Collider, the sci-fi romance revolves around Thora and Santi, two strangers who meet by chance in a foreign city. However, despite a tragic accident they continue to end up in each other's paths through time and space becoming friends, colleagues, lovers and enemies along the way, as they seek to discover why fate continues to bring them together so often under such different circumstances.

Atlas Entertainment and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s production label Pilot Wave have acquired the rights to Silvey’s debut novel, which hit the stands on April 27.

Charles Roven and Richard Suckle will produce for Atlas Entertainment with Gadot and Varsano for Pilot Wave. ''Catriona's spectacular novel is provocative, unique and wildly cinematic, it seamlessly combines a timeless love story, thriller and sci-fi tale. We’re incredibly excited to bring this story to life especially with our partners Gal and Jaron,'' Suckle and Roven said in a statement.

''Catriona's characters are beautifully explored and deeply complex – their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo – that the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned,'' Gadot and Varsano said in a statement. ''We're thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen.” Gadot has Netflix's ''Red Notice'' opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and ''Heart of Stone'' as well as the long delayed ''Death on the Nile''. She is also reteaming with her ''Wonder Woman'' director Patty Jenkins on a new version of the Cleopatra story as well as another movie in the superhero franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

