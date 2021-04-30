Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets' abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursday. Four of the five suspects were known street gang members, while the fifth was the woman who reported she had found the dogs and safely returned them after a reward was offered, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing

Winners at next month's BRIT Awards will receive two different trophies, encouraged to share one as a way to embrace the community spirit and kindness seen during COVID-19 lockdowns, organizers of Britain's pop music honors said on Wednesday. Artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori designed the statuettes, which will be handed out in pairs at the May 11 ceremony held at London's O2 Arena.

WarnerMedia plans to price HBO Max with ads at $9.99 a month - CNBC

WarnerMedia is planning to price an advertising-supported version of its HBO Max video streaming service, set to launch in June, at $9.99 per month, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. HBO Max, home to titles like "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Love Life", was launched in May last year and costs $14.99 per month.

BAFTA suspends UK actor Clarke after groping and harassment allegations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has suspended actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke after the Guardian newspaper reported he had been accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women. Clarke, 45, denied any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and said he would defend himself against the "false allegations".

Spain's Primavera Sound festival to resume in 2022 over two weekends: sources

Barcelona's Primavera Sound music festival, one of Europe's largest, will resume next year in an expanded version after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources with close knowledge of the festival told Reuters. In this new format, the festival will take place on June 2-5 and June 9-12 of 2022 in the northeastern Spanish city, doubling its usual length and will have around 400 shows across two lineups which will include major singers, the sources said.

Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'

True to the colorful nature of the show, the cast and creators of the TV series "Pose" came out in style on Thursday for the premiere of their final season, in one of New York's first red carpet events since the start of the pandemic. There were mixed feelings about the return.

Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open

After spending a lot of time indoors through the year-long coronavirus pandemic, families in the New York area will soon have one of the first new theme parks in years to visit as restrictions are eased, with LEGOLAND preparing to launch its latest resort. Located in Goshen, some 60 miles (95 km) north of New York City, LEGOLAND New York is in the final stages of construction and plans a phased-in opening this summer in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Discovery's streaming investments hit profit, shares fall

Discovery Inc on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, as the media company ramped up investments in its streaming platform, sending its shares tumbling 8% in early trading. While Discovery benefited from a recovery in advertising sales on its networks during the quarter, the race to retain paying customers in the crowded streaming market that includes Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ called for higher investments in content.

