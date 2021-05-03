The Penthouse Season 3: Interesting storyline with twists, possible release in June

The Penthouse: War in Life' has become one of the most popular K-dramas in South Korea and across the world these days. It has already been renewed for Season 3 along with the second season. Viewers are ardently waiting to know for what's going on at Hera Palace. And the good news is that the screenwriter, Kim Sook-ok has completed writing scripts for Season 3.

The filming for The Penthouse Season 3 (The Penthouse S3) was set to begin on April 27, 2021. According to a report, the third season of the South Korean drama will bring an interesting storyline with several twists. The script reading session has already taken place on April 25. Season 2 ended on April 2, 2021. The report also said the cast and the crew members decided to join the production after a break of three weeks.

The Penthouse: War in Life centers around a luxury penthouse apartment with 100 floors, where rich families live at Hera Palace. The people living at the palace are ambitious and have dark secrets. The story is mainly focused on the solidarity and revenge of women who become evil to protect themselves and their children. The Penthouse Season 3 will begin where Season 2 ended.

Joo Dong Min helmed the first two seasons and now he will direct The Penthouse Season 3. The South Korean drama stars Shim Su-ryeon, Na Ae-kyo, Cheon Seo-jin, and Oh Yoon-hee would return to reprise their roles as the main cast.

The Penthouse: War In Life is an original SBS television drama. Its Season 1 premiered in October 2020. The show was earlier announced to have three seasons in total. The Penthouse finished its season 2 at the beginning of this month. The Penthouse Season 2 ended with 5.69 million viewers. The series received position 8th in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers. The series achieved the first position among all-channel mini-series, 13 times in a row from its first broadcast on February 19, 2021, to the last episode.

The Penthouse Season 3 is aiming to complete the entire filming in May and release in June 2021. If everything goes right, it seems we will get the broadcast date soon. Stay tuned to get more updates on the K-dramas.

