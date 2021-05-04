Left Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy to host 'SNL' season 46 finale

Queens Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will be hosting the final episode of the season 46 of late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live SNL.Singer Lil Nas X will be joining the Golden Globe winner as the musical guest on the May 22 episode, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:18 IST
Anya Taylor-Joy to host 'SNL' season 46 finale

''Queen's Gambit'' star Anya Taylor-Joy will be hosting the final episode of the season 46 of late-night sketch comedy series ''Saturday Night Live'' ('SNL').

Singer Lil Nas X will be joining the Golden Globe winner as the musical guest on the May 22 episode, reported Variety. Lil Nas X will be performing his popular track ''Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'' and also a brand new song.

“Key and Peele” star Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the May 15 episode of the Emmy-winning series with Olivia Rodrigo on board as the musical guest.

Lorne Michaels serves as creator and executive producer on ''SNL''.

The 46th season saw popular stars like Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Rege-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya serving as host. This week's episode will mark Space X CEO Elon Musk's hosting debut with pop star Miley Cyrus making her sixth appearance as the musical guest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pauses plan to force COVID-19 vaccines on migrant maids

Hong Kong authorities have rowed back on plans to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for foreign domestic workers after human rights groups slammed the policy as being discriminatory.After a domestic worker from the Philippines was found to h...

N.Korea says COVID-19 vaccines are 'no panacea,' warns of lengthy battle

North Koreas state media warned on Tuesday of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, saying vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be no universal panacea.The country has not officially confirmed any infe...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFLs Thursday Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2022The National Football League said on Monday it has moved up the date for Amazons Prime video to exclusively strea...

Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

A female diplomat who died in a fall from a building in Iran was the Swiss embassys first secretary, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency Mehr.This person was the first secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021