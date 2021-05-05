Is How to Train Your Dragon 4 movie ever possible? Know more in detail!

How to Train Your Dragon is incontrovertibly a wonderful animated movie series that accumulated a huge fan base across the world and made history in terms of box office records. The DreamWorks Animation's 'How to Train Your Dragon' is especially popular with children. No wonder animation movie enthusiasts are wondering is How to Train Your Dragon 4 is on the cards.

Here we will try to find out whether there is a chance of having How to Train Your Dragon 4 in the future. Fans would be disheartened to know that there is less possibility of How to Train Your Dragon 4. Earlier Collider reported that the director Dean DeBlois had a conversation with DreamWorks CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg about the fourth sequel.

"I think I've talked [Jeffrey Katzenberg] down from that (laughs). There may be spinoffs to come, but my involvement and my dedication to completing a story that has a reason for being and a strong sense of integrity and three chapters I think is in place and intact. Everybody seems to be in agreement that we're moving in the right direction," said Dean DeBlois.

Furthermore, How to Train Your Dragon 4 is not possible, since, before the release of the third movie, The Hidden World, it was reported that the third sequel was going to be the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy.

Additionally, the director had a mindset to have three films. At the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, Dean DeBlois said, "We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way."

He also told that How to Train Your Dragon 3 has answered all the questions of what could have happened to Hiccup and Toothless and it has wonderful endings of the story. As there are no loose cliffhangers to come back with How to Train Your Dragon 4, still if the creators compel to work with the franchise, they have to create a new story in the movie or a spin-off film.

