Succession Season 3 casts ‘Big Little Lies' star Alexander Skarsgård

HBO's Succession Season 3 recently added Alexander Skarsgård to its cast. Alexander Skarsgård will star in the recurring role of Lukas Matsson, who is a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO, reported Deadline. He joined the cast with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, and more.

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

Alexander Skarsgård is a Swedish actor who is best known for "Big Little Lies" and won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in Season 1 of the series. He is also known for other HBO series like "True Blood" and "Generation Kill." Recently, he stars in the film "Godzilla vs. Kong," with other movies like "The Aftermath," "Long Shot," and "The Legend of Tarzan."

Earlier, HBO also unveiled some of the new cast members' names for black comedy-drama Succession Season 3. Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. The South Korean singer Jihae Kim will portray Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant while Linda Emond will play the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

The production for Succession season 3 was pushed back in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to HBO, the show may resume in mid-March. The production of the upcoming season is underway in New York. Jesse Armstrong created the series and served as a director. He will also be part of an executive producer along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, and Scott Ferguson.

HBO is yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on TV and web series.

