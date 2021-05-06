Left Menu

Succession Season 3 casts ‘Big Little Lies' star Alexander Skarsgård

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:38 IST
Succession Season 3 casts ‘Big Little Lies' star Alexander Skarsgård
The production of the Succession Season 3 is underway in New York. Image Credit: Instagram / Succession

HBO's Succession Season 3 recently added Alexander Skarsgård to its cast. Alexander Skarsgård will star in the recurring role of Lukas Matsson, who is a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO, reported Deadline. He joined the cast with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, and more.

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

Alexander Skarsgård is a Swedish actor who is best known for "Big Little Lies" and won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in Season 1 of the series. He is also known for other HBO series like "True Blood" and "Generation Kill." Recently, he stars in the film "Godzilla vs. Kong," with other movies like "The Aftermath," "Long Shot," and "The Legend of Tarzan."

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3: Is Robert Downey Jr. still lobbying for Johnny Depp?

Earlier, HBO also unveiled some of the new cast members' names for black comedy-drama Succession Season 3. Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. The South Korean singer Jihae Kim will portray Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant while Linda Emond will play the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

The production for Succession season 3 was pushed back in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to HBO, the show may resume in mid-March. The production of the upcoming season is underway in New York. Jesse Armstrong created the series and served as a director. He will also be part of an executive producer along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, and Scott Ferguson.

HBO is yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on TV and web series.

Also Read: Now You See Me 3: Will Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch play a villain?

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMX says he thanks 'God for every moment' in last interview before death

TV One will be sharing a glimpse of DMXs last recorded interview for the networks upcoming special about the late American rapper and songwriter. According to People magazine, last month TV One announced an exclusive special episode of Unce...

China stocks end lower on Sino-West tensions

China stocks fell on Thursday on Sino-West tensions and as healthcare firms declined following investors return after the Labour Day break. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2 to 5,061.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2 to 3,...

Moody's, Fitch assign stable outlook to JSW Hydro's proposed senior notes

Moodys Investors Service has assigned a provisional Ba1 rating to the proposed 10-year USD senior secured notes to be issued by JSW Hydro Energy Ltd. It said the outlook is stable.JSWH owns and operates two run-of-river hydropower projects ...

Strong earnings pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of BoE meet, election day

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight consumer staple stocks and positive earnings updates from Next and Melrose Industries, while investors eyed Bank of Englands policy decision and local and regional elections....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021