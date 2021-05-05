Now You See Me 3: Will Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch play a villain?

Now You See Me 3 was already confirmed by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in the mid of 2015. As it's been a tough time for the film and television industries due to the pandemic, and the third installment is in the gradual process of development. However, the good part is that the future of the film is certain. Today we will discuss the updates of the heist thriller films Now You See Me 3.

Although the studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much updates about its development and production nevertheless, in a talk with ComingSoon.net, the Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg emphasized the development of his character in Now You See Me 3.

While Jesse Eisenberg was asked about the movement on the long-awaited movie, he answered that neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet. Still, he assured that he would happily return to Now You See Me 3 if further development were to get underway. Jesse Eisenberg played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, an arrogant illusionist and street magician, and the ostensible leader of the Four Horsemen in the last two sequels.

Now while speaking about the storyline of Now You See Me 3, according to some sources, the movie will focus on a new style of robbery. If it happens so, fans believe several new faces would join the upcoming sequel. Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch joined the cast. However, a buzz circulated via online media that he would be seen as a villain or a cop in the movie.

Details on Now You See Me 3's cast are yet to be revealed except Lizzy Caplan's character in the movie. She will reprise her role of Lula May in the third movie of the franchise. In April 2020, Lionsgate declared Eric Warren Singer would work as a screenwriter for the movie. Eric Warren Singer is famous for several projects like the upcoming action film Top Gun: Maverick, comedy crime film American Hustle, and more.

President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said in an interview that his team has planned something special for Now You See Me 3 in which the audience will keep surprised.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," added Nathan Kahane.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

