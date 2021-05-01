Left Menu

Sherlock Holmes 3: Is Robert Downey Jr. still lobbying for Johnny Depp?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:01 IST
Johnny Depp might enter Sherlock Holmes 3 by Robert Downey Jr.’s effort. Image Credit: official Instagram

We earlier reported that Johnny Depp might enter Sherlock Holmes 3 by Robert Downey Jr.'s effort but that speculation died down within a few months. With no further updates on the matter, fans thought Downey Jr. has dropped the axe on getting Depp a role in Sherlock Holmes 3. But it looks like fans were wrong.

According to We Got This Covered, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's former Iron Man is still trying to bring Johnny Depp onboard for Sherlock Holmes 3. But, of course, we have to wait for future updates.

Johnny Depp is currently going through a difficult situation in his career due to his prolonged legal battle with Amber Heard. Johnny's ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic abuse, following which Johnny would be expelled from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. Earlier, he stepped down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3.

Johnny Depp's recent career hiccups parallel Robert Downey Jr.'s story of being ousted from Ally McBeal and other films the early 2000s. At the time, Downey Jr.'s longtime friend Mel Gibson helped him come out of the rut by paying his insurance so he could star in 2003's The Singing Detective.

If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists like Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have already appeared earlier, Amber Heard's ex-spouse may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie. However, we don't have any official announcement in support of this report.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is set to release on December 22, 2021. However, last year the director Dexter Fletcher told that the film's release could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

