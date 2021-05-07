The Conjuring 3 director drew inspiration from David Fincher’s Seven

It looks like The Conjuring viewers are going to see yet another spine-chilling horror story in the third installment of the franchise titled, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Conjuring 3 trailer is out; and as expected, it looks menacing. The movie is based on a real-life murder trial that took place in 1981 in Connecticut. The convict Arne Cheyenne Johnson claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he killed his landlord, hence the title The Devil Made Me Do It. Arne Cheyenne Johnson's case marks the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. The plot was chosen from the files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Recently, in an interview with CBR, The Conjuring 3 star Charlene Amoia described the plot saying "I'm not sure if you've read up on the movie at all yet, but it's based on a real-life story in 1981 in Connecticut with a family who was being tortured for a good period of time before the Warrens came in and helped. In the movie, we show my son who got possessed and at some point the demon -- well, I don't know if I can say this. Jeez. But it affects our family and our extended family."

'The Curse of La Llorona' director Michael Chaves will helm The Conjuring 3 of The Conjuring franchise. While speaking to Total Film, Michael Chaves said "Up until now, these movies have existed inside a certain type of framework. We were desperate to take them beyond that."

"[David Fincher's] Seven is one of our favorites and we were excited by the challenge of doing something along those lines – something surrounding an investigation – within the series, while still using all that supernatural terminology and language," he added.

Michael Chaves also stated, "There's a real victim in this story. It weighed heavily on us because we knew we needed to make a movie that was thrilling and scary, and lived up to expectations, but we were also really mindful about being truthful."

As the pandemic is not over yet, many viewers are questioning if The Conjuring 3 will stream on Netflix. It looks like the third film will not be available so soon on the streaming platform. Back in December, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Ann Sarnoff announced that The Conjuring 3 won't premiere exclusively in theaters, it will also available on HBO Max.

We will keep you updated on any news about The Conjuring 3.

