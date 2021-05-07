Left Menu

Aggretsuko Season 4: Will Retsuko overcome obstacles in her musical career?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:27 IST
Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in mid-October 2021. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Aggretsuko has been renewed for Season 4 and fans are ardently waiting for its release. Netflix confirmed Aggretsuko Season 4 on December 24, 2020, via a Twitter announcement, with the caption, "Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for the fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE!"

Aggretsuko is the first cartoon series shown in 2018 by Netflix. Aggretsuko is also called by its original Japanese title Aggressive Retsuko. The anime series is based on an eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio.

The story revolves around an anthropomorphic red panda of 25 years named Retsuko. He works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. He does his work tirelessly and tries to maintain balance with his pushy superiors and co-workers. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

Although the creators are tight-lipped about the plot of Aggretsuko Season 4, it is expected that the upcoming season would solve the unfinished endings of Season 3. Expectedly almost all the artists will return to lend their voice in Aggretsuko Season 4.

Aggretsuko Season 1 resolves around the issues in Retsuko and Haida's workplace and the second season shows the follow-up of personal life. Aggretsuko Season 3 concluded with Retsuko, who was seen having her financial problem and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. In the upcoming season, Retsuko may overcome more obstacles in her musical career.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in mid-October 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

