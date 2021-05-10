Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

After the premiere of Shadow and Bone on April 23, 2021, on Netflix, the aficionadas are enthusiastically waiting for any updates on Shadow and Bone Season 2. The first eight episodes of the young adult fantasy adventure series became highly popular with the Netflix adult series viewers. The show received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics alike.

According to What's on Netflix (WON), Shadow and Bone has been renewed for Season 2. The second season will be created by Eric Heisserer. Although Netflix has not officially declared Shadow and Bone Season 2, it looks like the news about Shadow and Bone's renewal seems true, especially looking at WON's reputation in breaking renewal news. Earlier, WON was right when they reported the renewal of Ozark, Fate, and The Winx Club.

Netflix's highly anticipated Shadow and Bone is adapted from the Grisha trilogy (beginning with Shadow and Bone) and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. The writer herself was very impressed with the adaptation of her book.

In an interview with Elle, Leigh Bardugo was asked how she felt when she first heard of Netflix picking up her novel to create a series.

"It was so emotional. I mean, I am an easy crier. The cameo was chosen based on when I was going to be on set and what the schedule was. I got so lucky because I got to be in the scene that I remember writing so clearly. I remember sitting there thinking, 'Okay, what is the choreography of this? How are the Grisha going to enter? Where is everybody in this room?' And I wrote those stories at a time in my life that was so dark, where I had no idea that I was ever going to finish a single book, let alone that I would write seven books in this world."

The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra. Alina Starkov is a teenage orphan who grows up in the Russia-inspired land of Ravka. She discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), the Shadow Summoner. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

If Shadow and Bone Season 2 happens, it will start where Season 1 ended. It is likely to release any time in 2022. Currently, there is no official renewal date for the second season of Shadow and Bone. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

