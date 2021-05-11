Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for sister Rangoli wishing her 10th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media, on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of her sister Rangoli Chandel and her husband, wishing them on their 10th wedding anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:29 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media, on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of her sister Rangoli Chandel and her husband, wishing them on their 10th wedding anniversary. Kangana took to her Instagram story and shared the picture along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Happy 10th-anniversary eternal lovers. You both make us believe in true love and togetherness, thank you for being so wonderful," along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the 'Queen actor' recently tested positive for Covid-19. Kangana updated her fans through Instagram in a long note. The note read, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive." It further continued, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid-19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

On the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' -- which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23 this year -- got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

