Emily Blunt to lead Western series 'The English'

Hollywood star Emily Blunt is set to topline BBC and Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Western series ''The English''.

The 38-year-old actor will co-star with Chaske Spencer, known for featuring in ''Twilight'' movies and ''Banshee'', in the six-episode show, BBC said in a press release.

''The Honourable Woman'' creator Hugo Blick is writing and directing the show, which is currently filming in Spain.

Set in the mid-American landscape of 1890, the high-octane epic western follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.

Also starring in the series are actors Rounding out the cast is Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

''The English'' is being produced by Drama Republic with Greg Brenman serving as executive producer alongside Blunt and Blick.

The show will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Blunt is currently awaiting the release of her two movies -- ''A Quiet Place 2'' and ''Jungle Cruise'', in which she stars along with Dwayne Johnson.

