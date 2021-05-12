Left Menu

Emily Blunt to lead Western series 'The English'

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:28 IST
Emily Blunt to lead Western series 'The English'

Hollywood star Emily Blunt is set to topline BBC and Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Western series ''The English''.

The 38-year-old actor will co-star with Chaske Spencer, known for featuring in ''Twilight'' movies and ''Banshee'', in the six-episode show, BBC said in a press release.

''The Honourable Woman'' creator Hugo Blick is writing and directing the show, which is currently filming in Spain.

Set in the mid-American landscape of 1890, the high-octane epic western follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.

Also starring in the series are actors Rounding out the cast is Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

''The English'' is being produced by Drama Republic with Greg Brenman serving as executive producer alongside Blunt and Blick.

The show will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Blunt is currently awaiting the release of her two movies -- ''A Quiet Place 2'' and ''Jungle Cruise'', in which she stars along with Dwayne Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci tells US Senators on COVID-19 crisis

India made the incorrect assumption that it was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up prematurely that has left the country in such dire straits, Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has told senators.India ha...

UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.In the COVID-19 pandem...

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit 460.22 million of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021