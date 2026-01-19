Left Menu

ADG M V Pathak takes charge as western seaboard guard commander

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:35 IST
ADG M V Pathak takes charge as western seaboard guard commander
  • Country:
  • India

M V Pathak, Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, took charge as the Coast Guard Commander (western seaboard) on Monday.

The Flag Officer joined the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Jul 1989 and has the distinction of commanding all classes of Coast Guard ships, according to a statement.

The important ashore appointments held by the Flag Officer include Chief of Staff, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) Mumbai, Commander Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe), Principal Director (Administration) New Delhi, Commander Coast Guard Region (Andaman & Nicobar) Port Blair, Commander Coast Guard region (North East) Kolkata and Deputy Director General (operation and coastal security) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

Before taking over the reins of Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), Pathak was the Deputy Director General (CGSB) at New Delhi. The Flag Officer is the recipient of the prestigious ''President Tatrakshak Medal and Tatrakshak Medal'', the Coast Guard said.

The area of operations of the western seaboard stretches from Gujarat to Kerala and also includes the Lakshadweep archipelago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026