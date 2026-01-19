ADG M V Pathak takes charge as western seaboard guard commander

M V Pathak, Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, took charge as the Coast Guard Commander (western seaboard) on Monday.

The Flag Officer joined the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Jul 1989 and has the distinction of commanding all classes of Coast Guard ships, according to a statement.

The important ashore appointments held by the Flag Officer include Chief of Staff, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) Mumbai, Commander Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe), Principal Director (Administration) New Delhi, Commander Coast Guard Region (Andaman & Nicobar) Port Blair, Commander Coast Guard region (North East) Kolkata and Deputy Director General (operation and coastal security) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

Before taking over the reins of Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), Pathak was the Deputy Director General (CGSB) at New Delhi. The Flag Officer is the recipient of the prestigious ''President Tatrakshak Medal and Tatrakshak Medal'', the Coast Guard said.

The area of operations of the western seaboard stretches from Gujarat to Kerala and also includes the Lakshadweep archipelago.

