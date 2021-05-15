Left Menu

‘Free Guy’ & ‘Shang-Chi’ to run exclusively in cinemas for 45 days

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:15 IST
‘Free Guy’ & ‘Shang-Chi’ to run exclusively in cinemas for 45 days
Free Guy will release in the US on August 13 and Shang-Chi to release three weeks later on September 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Free Guy, Shang-Chi

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has announced that 20th Century Studios' upcoming superhero film 'Free Guy' and Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' will run exclusively in theaters for 45 days. He also said after the theatrical run, the movies will be made available on video-on-demand and streaming. Bob Chapek confirmed the news during an earnings call Thursday.

Free Guy will release in the US on August 13 and Shang-Chi to release three weeks later on September 3. Chapek said the decision to release "Shang-Chi" and "Free Guy" exclusively into theaters was based on "recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.

The report flashed out just an hour after Disney announced "Jungle Cruise" will debut in cinemas on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.

Also Read: Indiana Jones franchise celebrates 40th anniversary with 4K release, watch trailers

The chief analyst at Box office, Shawn Robbins said, "Without a doubt, this is welcome news for theater owners in a world where shorter, but reasonable, windows are no longer taboo."

"Today's news emphasizes an upside to Disney's case-by-case approach when it comes to short-term hybrid releases and long-term game plans by providing stability in expectations for the studio's commitment to both the unique audience experience and the financial potential generated by theatrical exclusivity."

Disney's decision to release 'Free Guy' and 'Shangi-Chi' exclusively on theaters stands in stark contrast to its recent policy of day-and-date release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Many of Disney's upcoming releases, including 'Cruella' (May 28) and Marvel Studios 'Black Widow' (July 9) are going to be released day-and-date on multiple platforms simultaneously.

Disney has a proven track record of successful theatrical releases, most of which would run weeks in the cinemas. However, the recent pandemic has changed people's movie-viewing experience in favor of VOD and streaming services. The situation has compelled Disney to change its release policy from theatrical to day-and-date. However, 'Free Guy' and 'Shangi-Chi' are an exception to that rule. It remains to be seen how those two upcoming releases play out in the theaters.

Also Read: Joker 2 to focus on Arthur's rise as a criminal versus his descent into insanity

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy sees 1,598 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches

Puducherry continued to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases as 1,598 fresh infections were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the total positives to 82,545.The toll in the union territory climbed to 1,119 ...

Record 9 million fresh grads in China could face job crunch in 2021

A record-high 9 million students are set to graduate from Chinese universities in the year 2021, and to ensure stable employment to all the newbies in the job market could prove to be an arduous task for the country. The year 2020 has been ...

Blue Tigers striker Jeje Lalpekhlua works with locals to stop overfishing in Mizoram

In a noble gesture to help local people, Blue Tigers, and SC East Bengal striker Jeje Lalpekhlua along with a number of youths from his village -- Model Veng Hnahthial -- have put their hands together to form a group that works day and nigh...

Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 39th in Japan

Indias Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.Gangjee 74-72-70 is now even par fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021