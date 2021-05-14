Left Menu

Joker 2 to focus on Arthur’s rise as a criminal versus his descent into insanity

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:18 IST
Joker 2 is in the early stages of development over at Warner Brothers. Image Credit: TWitter (@JoaquinJoker)

DC Comic's psychological thriller film Joker 2 is reportedly is still in development. It was back in 2019, the antihero played by Joaquin Phoenix won millions of hearts with the film Joker. Produced by Todd Phillips, Joker became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year.

Recently, it is reported Joker 2 is in the early stages of development over at Warner Brothers. The film will set several years after 2019 and would focus on Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) rise as a criminal in Gotham City versus his descent into insanity.

THR mentioned "Joker and its planned sequel" is in development, while they discussed WB's process for the Black Superman movie. Although there is no official declaration for Joker 2, earlier before the release of Joker in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips decided to have more sequels if the first movie emerged successfully. After seeing the box office performance of Joker, the producer decided to return with Joker 2 if Joaquin Phoenix is interested.

Later Todd Philips stated Joker is a standalone film. He told "the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it." But we should not put down our trust as Joaquin Phoenix spoke to the TV journalist Peter Travers "I can't stop thinking about it [Joker 2] ... if there's something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting."

It was reported before that USD 50 million was offered to Joaquin Phoenix to return for Joker 2 and 3. It was also said that the scripts for both the sequels are already written and Joaquin Phoenix is ready to play his role, Arthur Fleck or Joker.

Moreover, an insider for Joker 2 production revealed "They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It's all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far."

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation and release date for Joker 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood movies.

