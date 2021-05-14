Left Menu

Indiana Jones franchise celebrates 40th anniversary with 4K release, watch trailers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:21 IST
The trailer looks eye-catching with heightened resolution for the Blur Ray collections and fans will feel classical movie in 4K UHD. Image Credit: Indiana Jones official trailer / YouTube

Indiana Jones franchise first introduced audiences with Dr. Henry Walton as "Indiana" Jones Jr. on June 12, 1981. And now to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first film of the franchise titled, Raiders of the Lost Ark, paramount has re-released the entire series of Indiana Jones movies collection in 4K UHD.

They released the new trailers collections for each movie with the behind the scene images to celebrate. The trailer looks eye-catching with heightened resolution for the Blur Ray collections and fans will feel classical movie in 4K UHD. This is the first time fans will enjoy all the four Indiana Jones movies together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos.

All the four Indiana Jones films have been thoroughly remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to make it more prominent and highest quality image. The director Steven Spielberg has been approved all the picture works.

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" as released in 1981 and in 1984 a prequel "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" was released. Then a sequel premiered in 1989 with the title "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", and the fourth film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" released in 2008. Now after 13 years Indiana Jones is returning with fifth film on cinemas in July 2022, which is yet to be titled. Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by Logan director James Mangold. Watch the four Indiana Jones movies trailer collections below with trailer caption by paramount pictures.

"Get ready for edge-of-your-seat thrills in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indy (Harrison Ford) and his feisty ex-flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) dodge booby-traps, fight Nazis and stare down snakes in their incredible worldwide quest for the mystical Ark of the Covenant. Experience one exciting cliffhanger after another when you discover adventure with the one and only Indiana Jones."- Paramount Pictures.

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom brings you non-stop thrills and excitement like nothing you've ever experienced. Indy (Harrison Ford), his sidekick Short Round and nightclub singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) go from high-flying action above the Himalayas to a nail-biting runaway mine car chase and finally a spine-tingling escape from a fortress-like mine in India."

There's nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indy's Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), in their effort to locate the sacred Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it's up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull finds Indy (Harrison Ford) trying to outrace a brilliant and beautiful agent (Cate Blanchett) for the mystical, all-powerful crystal skull of Akator. Teaming up with a rebellious young biker (Shia LaBeouf) and his spirited original love Marion (Karen Allen), Indy takes you on an action-packed adventure in the exciting tradition of the classic Indiana Jones movies!"

