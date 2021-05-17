'MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021': Scarlett Johansson gets slimed by husband Colin Jost during speech

American actor Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost interrupted the actor's acceptance speech by dumping green slime on her head. The actor received 'Generation Award' honour' at the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards' on Sunday as she commemorated her almost three-decade-long career in the film industry. According to People magazine, midway through the ' Black Widow' star's acceptance speech, husband Jost dumped green slime on her head -- a prank that happened to be inspired by the wrong award show.

She tells her fans while appearing virtually from home, "This award is made possible by all of you, in fact. And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me." Johansson goes on to introduce a clip from 'Black Widow' when the goo falls on her head.

"What the f***!" she shouts, as Jost says with a smile, "MTV! 'You got slimed!' The actor then says, "That's Nickelodeon!"

"I'm very, very sorry. I'll get a towel. ... Love you," says the 'Saturday Night Live' star, who tied the knot with Johansson in October. "Where did you even get this?" she asks of the slime, to which Jost responds, "Amazon."

As reported by People magazine, the 'Marriage Story' actor joins a long list of A-List honourees, including Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Carrey, Will Smith and even Johansson's Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt. "The highly coveted 'Generation Award' celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," MTV said in a statement when announcing Johansson as the 2021 recipient of the award.

Johansson took home her first golden-popcorn statue - for the best fight - in 2013, for her role as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in 'The Avengers,' and has been nominated for several MTV Movie Awards including best kiss, best female performance and breakthrough female. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Johansson was nominated twice for her roles in both 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Marriage Story.' She was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood in both 2018 and 2019, earning USD 40.5 million and $USD 56 million those years, respectively.

The 'Ghost In The Shell' star will next be seen in the long-awaited movie 'Black Widow', centring on her MCU character's origin story. The movie also features David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. It is set to premiere on July 9 in theatres and on Disney+. (ANI)

