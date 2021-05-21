Kim Yoo-jung could pair with Byun Woo Seok in Netflix’s 'Twentieth Century Girl'

The South Korean actress Kim Yoo-jung has been offered as a female lead opposite Byeon Woo-seok in an upcoming Netflix-original Korean film, titled 'Twentieth Century Girl' (literal title).

'Twentieth Century Girl' is a romantic movie that will show a story of a man and a woman during their school years back in 1999 and the present.

Kim Yoo-jung's agency Awesome ENT explained, "It is true that she received an offer to play the female lead in the Netflix Original '20th Century Girl,' but her appearance [in the film] has not been confirmed. It is currently being reviewed." Byeon Woo-seok's agency VARO Entertainment similarly commented, "Although it has not been confirmed, he is positively reviewing the casting offer."

This will mark Kim Yoo-jung's debut on the international streaming platform, Netflix. She will be also seen in a historical drama, 'Hong Chun Gi' (Red Sky), with Ahn Hyo-seop, that will be coming this fall season.

South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo-seok gained popularity for the tvN' K-drama Record of Youth last 2020. He is also appearing in the upcoming movie 'Soulmate' together with Kim Da-mi and Jeon So-nee.

The melodrama movie will be directed by Bang Woo-ri. It is reported that 'Twentieth Century Girl' is set to begin its production in the second half of the year and Kim Yoo-jung would be joining the team after completing her filming for the historical drama 'Red Sky.' Whereas Byeon Woo-seok will also join after his shooting finished for the historical drama 'Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms' (literal title).

Kim Yoo-jung debuted as a model for a confectionery brand at the age of five. After her acting debut in 2003, she became one of the popular child actresses in Korea and since then, has transitioned into teen roles by starring in television series 'Dong Yi' (2010), 'Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012), 'May Queen'(2012), and 'Angry Mom' (2015).

'Twentieth Century Girl' is slated to release in 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix's K-drama.

