Sweet Home Season 2 renewal anticipated but will it premiere before 2022?

After the release of the South Korean series Sweet Home on Netflix on December 18, 2020, fans are ardently waiting to see Sweet Home Season 2. The first season was applauded throughout the world and recorded over 1.2 billion net views.

Over the past few months, fans have kept questioning about Season 2. When will it be renewed? If Sweet Home Season 2 happens, when will it premiere on Netflix?

Even though there is no news of its renewal, according to Stanford Arts Review reports, the apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home Season 2 is under development and the series may air in early 2022.

We can assure you that there is a possibility of the renewal of the K-drama, as the first season of Sweet Home left several spine-chilling cliffhangers to be solved in Season 2. Plus, Netflix usually takes time to announce the next season until they get good feedback on the first season's performance.

After the third day of its release, Sweet Home ranked first in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. These are some strong reasons why the creators may think to work on Sweet Home Season 2.

Sweet Home concludes by showing Cha Hyun-soo and the other residents of apartment 1410 in Green Home trying to survive. The Sweet Home Season 2 could pick the story from there.

Getting back to the main story, Sweet Home revolves around a high school student, Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) shifted to a new apartment 1410 in Green Home after the death of his family in a car accident.

His life was disrupted in the new apartment. There he found a human turn into a dreadful monster. Sweet Home Season 2 will answer whether Lee Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. What will happen to Sang-Wook (Lee Do-hyun) who was seeing death in the pool? Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

Netflix has not announced Sweet Home Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean drama series.

