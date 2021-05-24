The Conjuring 3 features new characters & no ‘surprise returns’

The Conjuring fans are going to see another spine-chilling horror story in the third installment of the franchise titled, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." The Conjuring 3 is set to release in cinemas and HBO Max on June 4, 2021. Previously, Michael Chaves teased that The Conjuring 3 will be the "biggest" and "darkest" movie of The Conjuring franchise. So be ready to see a scary movie.

The Conjuring 3 is based on a real-life story of a murder trial that took place in 1981 in Connecticut. The plot was chosen from the files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are returning to reprise their roles as Ed Warren the paranormal investigators and Lorraine Warren the author, respectively. The film will also star Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O'Connor, and Eugenie Bondurant.

Advertisement

Michael Chaves is directing The Conjuring 3, while Wan and Peter Safran are returning to co-produce the film. The third installment of The Conjuring franchise will catch up with Lorraine Warren in 1980, where they will be called to solve the murder case, in which the convict Arne Cheyenne Johnson claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he killed his landlord.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Michael Chaves said The Conjuring 3 is not going to feature all the characters from the previous films of The Conjuring franchise.

"It's totally new. There's no surprise returns. I think that was honestly what I was most excited about with this... They've never faced this kind of villain before. This is a very different and new direction [for the series," said Michael Chaves.

Here's the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

Watch the movie clip of "THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT - Demonic Possession Featurette"

Also Read: Tribes of Europa Season 2: Renewal Possibilities & what could happen to mysterious cube