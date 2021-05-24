The Grand Tour Season 5: Does it start with Scotland Special episode?

Recently, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been spotted filming for The Grand Tour in Wales and other parts of in England with three French cars. While it is confirmed that two new episodes are underway, fans are confused whether those two come under The Grand Tour Season 4 or The Grand Tour Season 5.

The confusion started after the release of The Grand Tour Season 4's first special episode called "The Grand Tour: Seamen", which was set on the Mekong Delta in Cambodia and Vietnam and was released in December 2019. Before that, there would be multiple episodes per year under one single Grand Tour season. From the so-called Season 4, however, Amazon and The Grand Tour team have changed their episode format and release frequency. Instead of showing one season with multiple episodes per year, they started showing a few special episodes every year.

The second special episode of The Grand Tour Season 4, titled "A Massive Hunt" was set in Réunion and Madagascar and was released in December 2020. Next in line was a Scotland Special episode but the pandemic came in the way of its early 2021 release.

It is reported that the third special episode has already completed filming in Scotland in 2020 and will be released any time this year. Meanwhile, filming for the fourth special episode is under way. Hopefully, that episode too will be released in 2021. We are not sure if the two upcoming episodes will be slotted under The Grand Tour Season 5 but that's beside the point because ultimately fans are going to get two new episodes of The Grand Tour this year.

Earlier we heard, The Grand Tour team had planned to shoot in Russia but the series filming was postponed due to the pandemic. Next the trio reunited and filmed a Scotland –special, which has not been released yet.

The British car television series for Amazon Prime Video has released a total of 40 episodes till date. It has viewers across more than 195 countries and territories. The show has received positive reviews developed a cult-following over the past few years.

Currently, there is no official release date for The Grand Tour's upcoming special episodes or The Grand Tour Season 5. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Amazon series.

