Former Tibet Party Chief Wu Yingjie Probed for Corruption

Wu Yingjie, who previously led the ruling Communist Party of China in Tibet, is under investigation for severe violations of party discipline, an official euphemism for corruption, according to official media reports on Monday.

Currently a member of the Standing Committee of the national advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wu is reportedly detained and being investigated for suspected severe breaches of party discipline and the law, reported Xinhua news agency.

The investigation into Wu adds to the growing list of senior officials under probe this year, raising the count to 33 as of June, according to the report. This includes Wang Yong, vice chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region Government, who was placed under investigation in January.

Since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012, numerous party officials, including high-ranking military officials, have been scrutinized for corruption. Recently, top officials such as ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang and former Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu have also faced probes, with their fates remaining uncertain.

Wu, 67, has held critical positions in Tibet over his decades-long career in the CPC. He is also the head of the Committee on Culture, Historical Data, and Studies of the CPPCC. The investigation is being carried out by the CPC's China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision.

