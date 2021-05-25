Robert Pattinson signs first look deal with Warner Bros

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has inked an overall deal with Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the overall production deal also encompasses other Warner divisions, including New Line Cinema, Warner Bros Television, HBO and HBO Max.

The deal, which represents the actor’s first foray into producing, is for theatrical, SVOD (HBO Max) and WBTV properties.

''Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,'' Pattinson, 35, said. ''I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively,'' he added.

The actor most recently featured in the studio's blockbuster movie, ''Tenet'', directed by Christopher Nolan.

Pattinson will next star as DC superhero Batman in Matt Reeves' ''The Batman'', which is backed by Warner Bros.

The movie, which will also feature Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, will release in March 2022.

