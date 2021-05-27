Boruto Episode 201 spoilers revealed: Kawaki meets Kurama, the Nine-Tails

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations successfully crossed 200 episodes last week. Boruto Episode 201 is releasing on Sunday, May 30 2021 without any break.

Boruto Episode 201 will showcase the relationship between Kawaki and Naruto. The upcoming episode is titled "Empty Tears." This is the first time Kawaki will meet the monster inside Naruto, named Kurama.

Boruto Episode 201 trailer is already out and teases while Naruto is asleep, but Kawaki is stopped by the manifestation of Kurama, the Nine-Tails. It's unbelievable for Kawaki that a monster like Kurama stays inside Naruto that makes him so powerful Hokage.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 201 fans will get to see the past of Naruto. While Kawaki is repairing Himawari's precious flower vase, which he has broken, Kurama will arrive and describe the past to Naruto.

While listening to the story, he started thinking in between that he wants to be like Hokage someday and decided to be trained by Boruto and Sarada. He decided to defeat the ringleader of everything – Jigen – as well as 'Kara' after getting trained.

Boruto Episode 200 synopsis:

"Katasuke gives Kawaki one of Naruto's spare prosthetic arms, infused with chakra. Amado doesn't find anything during Boro's maintenance. In the meantime, Delta's surveillance drone arrives and connects to a machine, which releases another body for Delta out of a pod.

Boro and Code ridicule her for losing, while she rants about the Seventh Hokage and Kawaki protecting each other. Jigen arrives and tries to calm the Inners, but Delta reveals that Koji is still hiding in the Leaf and that Boruto also has a Karma.

Jigen deduces that Momoshiki left it on the boy. Shikamaru assigns Konohamaru, still in mourning, to watch over Kawaki. In the evening, Kawaki decides to learn ninjutsu from Naruto, and the next day, they, along with Mitsuki and Boruto begin training. Boro overhears Code and Amado talking and finds out about the investigation, but seems uninterested in finding the traitor. Meanwhile, Sasuke teaches the basics of the Chidori to Sarada, before going on a mission with Sai, leaving her to train.

Team 7 and Kawaki meet up in the afternoon and Boruto buys some Ninja Cards for Kawaki and himself. Kawaki gets a card from Minato Namikaze, The Fourth Hokage, and Boruto's grandfather, so he decides to trade it with Boruto, who already has an abundance of Seventh Hokage cards. That night, Kawaki fixes the broken vase, but there is a piece still missing. Deciding to go back out to find it, he tries to leave while Naruto is asleep, but he is stopped by the manifestation of Kurama, the Nine-Tails."

Boruto Episode 201 will be out on coming Sunday. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST, viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations.

The viewers can watch Boruto Episode 201 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

