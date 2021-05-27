My Hero Academia Chapter 314: Will Stain arrive to save All Might?

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 will be out next week without any hiatus. Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what the future has in store for Deku. So far the writer of the series Kohei Horikoshi has penned the manga, it seems Chapter 314 will mark the end of the Deku vs Lady Nagant fight.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 313, titled "High-Speed Long-Range Mobile Cannon," continues the fighting between Deku and Lady Nagant. Deku walks zig-zag to create confusion for Lady Nagant. But both of them are following each other. Suddenly Deku uses her smokescreen quirk to block her vision but it is likely that the smokescreen won't stay for long as it is raining heavily.

Deku is relying on his One For All Quirk to gain speed and reach her before she can change her position. He is waiting for key intel about Shigaraki and One For All but Lady Nagant wants to find their location.

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 will show Lady Nagant unable to put a scratch on Deku. According to Blocktoro, Deku may get defeated in the battle even after getting the upper hand. There are multiple reasons why Deku can lose the fight.

All Might doesn't have the power to help Deku. In the last chapter, we saw All Might carrying a suitcase, which may contain some supporting items. However, according to Reddit's prediction Stain could arrive to help All Might. Earlier we saw Stain came and saved the Heroes. The storyline would be quite interesting if the Stain or the other Pro Heroes comes to save All Might.

The spoilers for the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 314 will be out on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two or three days.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 314 is scheduled for release on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and will be available live to the readers at 12noon EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 314 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

