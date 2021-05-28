Song Hye-kyo gets more support for ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’

Song Hye-kyo fans are always curious about their lovable actress and her professional engagements and personal life; even more so these days, as the 39-year-old actress is filming for her upcoming drama "Now, We Are Breaking Up." Earlier, she became the first Korean actress ambassador of the luxury brand Fendi.

Song Hye-kyo is playing the role of Ha Yeong-eun in the upcoming television series. Her character is the daughter of Kang Jung-ja and Ha Taek-soo, and a close friend of Hwang Chi-sook (played by Choi Hee-seo)and Jeon Mi-sook (Park Hyo-joo), design team leader of a fashion company called 'The One'.

The series is story of love and break ups in the romantic world. It illustrates the present scenario in the context of fashion industry. Ha Yeong-eun is a beautiful, trendy team leader of design department of a fashion company called 'The One'. Yoon Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong) is a rich freelancer photographer.

Recently, Song Hye-kyo, took to Instagram to share that both Kim Hee-sun and Song Yoon-ah sent food truck to the set of her upcoming SBS drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. She uploaded the picture of the food truck and tagged Kim Hee-sun. The post reads, "My lovely unnie [older sister or female friend]. Thank you."

The banner on the truck reads, "Rooting for Hye Kyo and 'Now, We Are Breaking Up.' From your loving unnie," while the banner next to it adorably reads, "Please dote on our Hye Kyo lots and lots."

The next day Song Hye-kyo shared an image of dining area place that was set for the food sent by Song Yoon Ah, as well as the banner that came along with it. She wrote the caption Unnie, thank you so much. I really enjoyed the meal."

The banner in the dining area reads: Passionately cheering on our Hye Kyo and the cast and crew of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up.' From Song Yoon Ah."

Song Hye-kyo is always being widely discussed nowadays. On February 15, the luxury brand Fendi announced Song Hye-kyo as its first Korean actress ambassador. Fashion aficionados and Song Hye-kyo's lovers in South Korea and across the world loved the news.

Song Hye-kyo is this generation's icon of a beauty that embodies gentleness, strength, and a confident attitude. She goes well with the values that Fendi appreciates," a source associated to Fendi said.

The 39 years old actress took to Instagram to post snaps from her Harper's Bazaar Korea March 2021 cover shoot, all of which feature Fendi's Spring 2021 collection.

She endorses other Italian luxury fashion brands, including Chaumet and Bottega Veneta. Recently, Song Hye-kyo fronts the collection's new campaign on Chaumet's historic relationship with Empress Joséphine.

Song Hye-kyo gained her popularity through her lead roles in dramas Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter to name a few.

