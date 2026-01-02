Goa Sets Implementation Benchmark with 99% Budget Assurance Action
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that over 99% of budget assurances are in action, with 77% expected to be implemented within this fiscal year. The government aims to utilize 95% of its budget, focusing on efficient inter-departmental coordination and sustainable market borrowings.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal move, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the implementation of over 99% of the government's budget assurances. During a high-level review meeting at Mantralaya, Sawant emphasized the importance of fulfilling commitments made to the public, with an expected 77% completion rate within the current fiscal year.
During the review, Sawant stressed the need for expedited delivery of both budget and assembly assurances, highlighting that proper execution is vital to maintaining public trust. He revealed that Goa has already used 57% of its allocated budget and anticipates reaching a 95% utilization rate by the fiscal year's end.
Market borrowings were noted as sustainable, with Rs 1,300 crore already raised. Sawant directed departments to enhance coordination, particularly in waste management and securing central government assistance, aiming to improve state administration efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds
Indore Water Contamination Sparks Outcry Over Government Accountability
Government Cracks Down on AI-Generated Content on Platform X
Government orders social media platform X to immediately remove, disable all unlawful content.
Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content