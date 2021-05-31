One-Punch Man Chapter 147 release date, spoilers & what we know more

One-Punch Man Chapter 147 is highly anticipated, and the manga lovers in Japan and across the world are excited as they have come quite close to its release. Chapter 147 spoilers and leaks will be out within few days before the release date that is not confirmed yet.

One-Punch Man Chapter 147 spoiler will be updated when the verified leaks are translated into English. However, Readers are quite satisfied after knowing Goru joined the Heroes to fight against Monsters in One-Punch Man Chapter 146.

Although it is still unclear, whether Goru will help the Heroes or create more problems after joining them. According to some sources, One-Punch Man Chapter 147 release date could be July 1, 2021. While no release date is revealed yet, we can expect it on the above-mentioned date as the last two chapters were out a month apart.

One-Punch Man is a Japanese manga created by the artist ONE. It tells the story of Saitama, an unassociated superhero from City Z. He has trained himself to defeat any enemy with a single punch. Because of his overwhelming strength, it is rather difficult to find a worthy opponent who can give hime a good challenge.

The manga remake of One-Punch Man is illustrated by Yusuke Murata. It has been published on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website since June 14, 2012. The chapters are periodically collected and published in tankōbon volumes.

One-Punch Man's first volume was published on December 12, 2012. As of January 4, 2021, twenty-three volumes have been published and as of April 2020, the series has sold over 30 million copies.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

