Nickelodeon gives sneak peek of 'SpongeBob' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show'

Nickelodeon recently released a sneak peek of 'The Patrick Star Show', the second nautical and nonsensical spinoff of Stephen Hillenburg's highly meme-able show 'SpongeBob SquarePants'. According to Variety, the new 13-episode series is described as a sitcom starring the tubby, pink titular protagonist with Bill Fagerbakke returning to voice the role and the rest of the Star family as they get constantly disrupted by Patrick's wild whims and surreal imagination.

The prequel will follow a younger Patrick living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood for his TV-turned-bedroom. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, 'The Patrick Star Show' will debut this July on Nickelodeon. Its CG-spinoff predecessor, "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years," debuted earlier this year on Paramount Plus.

Veteran voices of the original series featured in the spinoff include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). New cast members include Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick's fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad; Cree Summer as Bunny Star, his loving, kooky oddball mom; Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick's 8-year-old little sister; and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, his genius grandpa; and Grandma Tentacles, Squidward's grandma.

As per Variety, 'The Patrick Star Show' is executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica, all of whom worked previously together on 'SpongeBob SquarePants'. The animated sitcom has been developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of animation development at Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, VP of current series animation at Nickelodeon. (ANI)

