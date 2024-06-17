Empowering Financial Growth: Akme Fintrade's Landmark IPO

Akme Fintrade (India) Limited, a prominent Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, is slated to go public with its IPO from June 19 to 21, 2024. This fresh issue of 1.1 million shares is projected to accumulate ₹132 crore in funding.

Established in 1996, Akme Fintrade has garnered a formidable reputation, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Over the last two decades, the company has been a key player in fostering financial inclusion and meeting the unique financial needs of these locales.

With a client base exceeding 200,000, the firm offers a diverse range of financial products, including vehicle and secured business finance options. The IPO proceeds are intended to bolster the company's capital base to support its future expansion and operational needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)