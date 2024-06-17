Left Menu

Empowering Financial Growth: Akme Fintrade's Landmark IPO

Akme Fintrade (India) Limited, an RBI-registered NBFC, is set to launch its IPO from June 19 to 21, 2024. The fresh issue of 1.1 million shares will raise up to ₹132 crore. The proceeds will support capital requirements for rural and semi-urban financial empowerment.

PTI | India | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:38 IST
Empowering Financial Growth: Akme Fintrade's Landmark IPO
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Akme Fintrade (India) Limited, a prominent Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, is slated to go public with its IPO from June 19 to 21, 2024. This fresh issue of 1.1 million shares is projected to accumulate ₹132 crore in funding.

Established in 1996, Akme Fintrade has garnered a formidable reputation, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Over the last two decades, the company has been a key player in fostering financial inclusion and meeting the unique financial needs of these locales.

With a client base exceeding 200,000, the firm offers a diverse range of financial products, including vehicle and secured business finance options. The IPO proceeds are intended to bolster the company's capital base to support its future expansion and operational needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024