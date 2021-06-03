Stephanie Beatriz expecting first child with Brad Hoss

''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'' star Stephanie Beatriz and ''Hyenas'' actor Brad Hoss are set to welcome their first child together.

The 40-year-old actor, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the police procedural sitcom, tied the knot with Hoss in 2018.

''I'm pregnant!'' she told People magazine.

Beatriz, who identifies as bisexual, said there was a time when she could not see herself having children in future.

''I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me. I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building,'' she added.

But things changed when she met Hoss, 39, adding that her marriage to the fellow actor doesn't mean she's ''any less queer''.

''I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad. He's extremely empathetic and open,'' Beatriz said. She will next be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's highly-anticipated film ''In the Heights'', which is slated to be released in the US theatres on June 11.