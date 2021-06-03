Max Minghella, Samara Weaving join Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

As American filmmaker Damien Chazelle's ode to the golden age of Hollywood, 'Babylon' heads into production later in June, it is filling out its sprawling cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton have joined the Paramount period drama written by Chazelle, who will also direct it.

The actors would be joining Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston. Set in the late 1920s during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies, 'Babylon' explores the rise and fall of multiple characters. The project has been described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids."

Advertisement

The story features both fictional and historical characters. While most of the new additions' roles are being kept in the canister, it is believed that Minghella is playing Irving Thalberg, the famous producer who was MGM's head of production in the 1920s and 1930s and after whom the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Award, given by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, is named. The picture will be shot in Los Angeles and Paramount is planning a platformed release, first opening limitedly on December 25, 2022, before going worldwide on January 6, 2023. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel will executive produce.

Minghella is one of the stars of 'The Handmaid's Tale', currently in the middle of its fourth season and in the Emmy conversation. The actor will also be on the big screen in Chris Rock's 'Saw' reboot, 'Spiral'. Flea is the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers who occasionally pops up in movies. In recent years he has appeared in 'Queen & Slim', 'Boy Erased' and 'Baby Driver'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Weaving starred in the horror breakout 'Ready or Not' and will be portraying G.I. Joe character Scarlett in Paramount's upcoming action thriller 'Snake Eyes', based on the Hasbro toy line. She is also shooting The Valet opposite Eugenio Derbez for Lionsgate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)