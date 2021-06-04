Gurmeet Singh, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Shilpi Dasgupta team up for a gangster drama

Directors Gurmeet Singh, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Shilpi Dasgupta have teamed up for a gangster-drama show to be made for the digital platform.

According to a source close to the project, the show will be made for a digital platform with Singh, Lamba and Dasgupta serving as showrunners.

Advertisement

''It is a gangster-drama series. It is a fictional story. It is unlike 'Mirzapur'. All we can say is that it is not set in UP. ''The show is set in a new territory, which is not explored earlier. Gurmeet, Shilpi and Mrigdeep are show-runners,'' the source told PTI.

The show is backed by Reliance Entertainment and likely to go on floors by early next year.

Singh is best known for his work on Amazon Prime Video series ''Mirzapur''. He is currently working on upcoming supernatural-comedy “Phone Bhoot” starring actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi Lamba is the man behind ''Fukrey'' movie series, while Dasgupta made her directorial debut with Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ''Khandaani Shafakhana''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)