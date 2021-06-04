Left Menu

Gurmeet Singh, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Shilpi Dasgupta team up for a gangster drama

Gurmeet, Shilpi and Mrigdeep are show-runners, the source told PTI.The show is backed by Reliance Entertainment and likely to go on floors by early next year.Singh is best known for his work on Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:18 IST
Gurmeet Singh, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Shilpi Dasgupta team up for a gangster drama
  • Country:
  • India

Directors Gurmeet Singh, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Shilpi Dasgupta have teamed up for a gangster-drama show to be made for the digital platform.

According to a source close to the project, the show will be made for a digital platform with Singh, Lamba and Dasgupta serving as showrunners.

''It is a gangster-drama series. It is a fictional story. It is unlike 'Mirzapur'. All we can say is that it is not set in UP. ''The show is set in a new territory, which is not explored earlier. Gurmeet, Shilpi and Mrigdeep are show-runners,'' the source told PTI.

The show is backed by Reliance Entertainment and likely to go on floors by early next year.

Singh is best known for his work on Amazon Prime Video series ''Mirzapur''. He is currently working on upcoming supernatural-comedy “Phone Bhoot” starring actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi Lamba is the man behind ''Fukrey'' movie series, while Dasgupta made her directorial debut with Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ''Khandaani Shafakhana''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021