Japan investigates subway death, media says involved Olympic official
Tokyo police said they are investigating a deadly incident on the city's subway, which media reports said involved a senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC). Private broadcaster Nippon Television, citing metropolitan police sources, identified the person as someone who worked in the JOC's accounting department and said his death was being treated as a suspected suicide.
Tokyo police said they are investigating a deadly incident on the city's subway, which media reports said involved a senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).
Private broadcaster Nippon Television, citing metropolitan police sources, identified the person as someone who worked in the JOC's accounting department and said his death was being treated as a suspected suicide. The police are investigating, said a police spokesperson, who did not elaborate. A JOC representative said the committee was collecting information but did not give further details.
News of the incident was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Japan. Already postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games is scheduled to begin on July 23 in the face of public concerns that authorities can hold the event and keep the Japanese public safe from the spread of COIVD-19.
